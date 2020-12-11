‘Dateline’ examines 23-year-old’s mysterious disappearance after bachelorette party

(NBC NEWS) – Tonight on “Dateline,” following a night at her friend’s bachelorette party, 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer disappears. Soon after, an intense multi-state manhunt leads investigators to the killer.

This episode features new interviews with Kaylee’s mom and the family’s lawyer after they reached a settlement with the killer’s employer, as well as never-before-released deposition tapes with the killer’s co-workers.

Here’s a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

July 23, 2016. Lisa was celebrating her upcoming wedding. The bachelorette party was for her. Kaylee had already told Lisa and her sister Jana that she couldn’t go; she’d be out of town. But, last minute…

LISA CASTRO: I got a text from her saying, “Guess what? I’m gonna show up to your party to help celebrate you. But I’m gonna show up a little late. But I’ll be there!”

KEITH: That’s a great thing, when women get together for a bachelorette party. Katie, bar the door.

LISA CASTRO: Especially at our age.

KEITH: She was kicking up her heels a little bit, right? Am I correct?

LISA CASTRO: Yes she was having fun.

The story takes place in the wide, handsome high desert of central Oregon…

But, when the bachelorette and her party began to run out of steam, Kaylee and a friend left to keep things going at another bar downtown.

JANA: You know I checked ’em out and said, “You know, you girls be safe. You’re OK, right?” And they said, “Yeah, we’re OK. We’ll be good.”

And a little before 10:30 p.m., she walked out into the night – happy – a little tipsy. Altogether unaware of what was waiting on the other side of midnight.

