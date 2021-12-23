“Dark and unbelievable”: Texas care worker accused of sexually assaulting children

KERRVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas care worker was arrested in Tom Green County on charges of sexually assaulting a child.

Alexandra Galindo, 30, was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, and sexual performance of a child, a second-degree felony, according to a Facebook post by Kerr County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

KCSO deputies initially responded to Hill County Youth Ranch after a report of a staff member having inappropriate contact with a child that resided on the ranch.

The investigation led to the identification of Galindo, who was a direct care “house parent,” working as a live-in supervisor, the release stated.

Investigators discovered digital evidence of Galindo having romantic, sexual relationships with at least two children. The children were between the ages of 13 and 15 years old.

There was also evidence of Galindo providing other children with alcohol, nicotine vape pens and narcotics, the post stated.

Galindo was taken into custody on charges of sexual assault of a child. She posted the $30,000 bond, and the investigation continued.

Further evidence led to KCSO seeking another, separate warrant.

CID Investigators were able to uncover more evidence showing Galindo’s dark, and unbelievable interactions with these adolescent children. After further investigation of materials in the case, KCSO CID chose to seek a separate warrant for the offense of Sexual Performance of a Child, a second-degree felony. The second warrant was issued for the preservation and dignity of the State of Texas and that immediate risk and danger to children Galindo’s behavior posed. Kerr County Sheriff’s Office

Galindo was taken into custody, and her bond was set at $100,000. She remains in custody pending the investigation, the post stated.