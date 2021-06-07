Dangerous heat, strong winds taking over the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon

by: Jim Danner

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—After a period of significant rainfall and below normal temperatures, heat and humidity have returned to the Rio Grande Valley.

Winds have picked up as well, with the strongest winds expected Monday in Cameron and Willacy counties.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a wind advisory until 7 p.m. for all of Cameron and Willacy counties, including the coastal areas and South Padre Island.

Winds are expected to be gusting over 35-45 MPH.

Starr County is under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. for “feels like” temperatures in the 110-115 degree range.

The “feels like” temperatures for the rest of the Rio Grande Valley are expected to be in the 105-110 degree range.

Be sure to stay hydrated and limit outdoor exposure to the extreme heat until this evening.

