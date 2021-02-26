Dallas native and legendary actress Irma P. Hall talks career and diversity in the film industry

DALLAS (KDAF) – Legendary theater, movie and television actress Irma Dolores Player Hall has done it all.

Hall was born in Beaumont, Texas and raised in Chicago.

Before her film career, she worked as a school teacher in Dallas for two decades.

In her thirties, her life would take an exciting turn when she discovered by actor and director Raymond St. Jacques, who offered her a role in his 1973 independent film Book of Numbers.

She had never acted before, but she quickly fell in love with acting and would create a legendary acting career that continues to this day.

Hall has performed in more than 100 films during her distinguished career.

One of her most notable film roles was playing Josephine Joseph, aka Big Mama, the wise and loving family matriarch in the 1997 drama Soul Food.

Her numerous acting awards include an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Soul Food and a Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival for her performance in the remake of The Ladykillers in 2004.

She as also made an impact on local theatre in North Texas. She co-founded Dallas Minority Repertory Theatre. She is also the artistic director for the African American Repertory Theater, helping aspiring actors follow their dreams.

Hall currently resides in Dallas.