Dallas man admits to smuggling $1.1 million worth of meth

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man from Dallas has admitted to smuggling $1.1 million worth of crystal meth.

Luke Law, 20, entered a guilty plea to illegally importing 25.16 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

On June 6, Law attempted to enter the United States after a vacation in Monterrey, Mexico. His vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection, where a K-9 alerted officers about the presence of narcotics.

An x-ray scan revealed an abnormality near the vehicle’s gas task, the release stated.

After further inspection, 29 bundles of methamphetamine were discovered, wrapped in clear tape.

The drugs weighed approximately 25.15 kilograms, and had an estimated street value of $1.1 million.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo accepted the plea, and sentencing will occur at a future date. Law faces up to life in prison, and “a possible $10 million maximum fine,” according to the release.