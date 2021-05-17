Dairy Queen announces sweepstakes for Sweetest Season Pass

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Dairy Queen is offering its customers, and fans, a chance to win its Sweetest Season Pass, according to its website.

The Sweetest Season Pass will be awarded to 20 people. The pass allows winning customers to spend $5,000 on Blizzard Treats and DQ “treats and eats” throughout the summer.

The sweepstakes will be held via the DQ Twitter or Facebook pages and will start Tuesday, May 18 at 11 a.m. CT and end Monday, May 24 at 10:59 p.m. CT.

Customers can enter up to once per day, per platform. The Sweetest Season Pass will be awarded to 20 randomly selected customers once the entry period ends.

Here’s how to enter for a chance to win a Sweetest Season Pass:

–On Twitter, retweet the announcement post with your favorite Summer Blizzard Treat Menu flavor, along with both #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes.

–On Facebook, comment on the announcement post with your favorite Summer Blizzard Treat Menu flavor, along with both #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes.