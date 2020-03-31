Daily Updates: What we know about COVID-19 cases in the Rio Grande Valley

There are a total of 55,681 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley. There are 2,391 reported deaths related to COVID-19 in the RGV and 48,165 recoveries.

Cameron County announced its first case of COVID-19 on March 19. Hidalgo County’s first case was confirmed on March 21. Willacy County’s first case was confirmed on March 26. Starr County’s first case was confirmed on March 26.

Hidalgo County

Total: 29,335

Cleared: 25,883

Deaths: 1,381

Check the latest Hidalgo County updates here.

Cameron County

Total: 21,983

Cleared: 18,439

Deaths: 821

Check the latest Cameron County updates here.



Starr County

Total: 3,404

Cleared: 2,822

Deaths: 145

Check the latest Starr County updates here.

Willacy County

Total: 1,148

Cleared: 1,021

Deaths: 44

Check the latest Willacy County updates here.

The location of Willacy County’s cases are not available.

For more information on the COVID-19, you can visit cdc.gov or call the numbers listed here.

Check back for updates.