CVS pharmacy to launch COVID-19 vaccine program

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – CVS Pharmacy announced Monday that they have formally launched a COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities.

CVS Health District leader John Fratamico says it is important for long term care facilities to receive it first.

“People who are in long term facilities, they have been there since March isolated from their family mebers,” said Fratamico.

Fratamico says providing the Pfizer vaccine to long term facilities was the perfect way to give back.

“It’s gonna provide protection which is so great and that will get them closer to when their family members can receive it,” said Fratamico.

The goal to have the Pfizer vaccine available to the entire Rio Grande Valley is the end goal but it is a process that will not start immediately due to the fact that it will take some time.

“We have so many health care providers from pharmacies, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacy interns and even where states are allowing some technicians to be involved,” he said. “We can give to these populations and then move forward as the government allows us to move forward to the general population.”

Fratamico says he wants the public to be aware that the Pfizer vaccine is not available for everyone just yet but says there is hope for it to occur.

“Help is on the way, CVS is prepared to help them on their path to better health,” he said.