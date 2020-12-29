CVS pharmacies to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to local care facilities

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – CVS pharmacies started distributing COVID-19 vaccines to nursing homes and care facilities throughout the state of Texas on Monday.

Sava Senior Care, is currently in line to be the first in the Rio Grande Valley to have it’s people vaccinated.

Nurses like Renee Vasquez are excited to be vaccinated soon.

“I have been super excited, I have been excited since it came out to get the vaccine,” she said. “I can’t wait.”

Sava Senior Care Facility administrator Jeff Tait said there are currently hoping for them to receive vaccines the day they were told.

“We are in the process of ensuring that all the participants sign up, authorization forms filled out and we are just hoping that that’s the day we are going to have it,” he said.

Tait and many others are aware that vaccines are in high demand.

According to CVS Health District Leader John Fratamico, he wants the public to remain positive with the CVS distribution process.

“Help is on the way, CVS is prepared to help them on their path to better help,” he said.

While others may have already received their first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nurses and elders at Sava Senior Care are some of the most who are continuing to wait for their turn.