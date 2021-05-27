CVS Health announces sweepstakes to encourage vaccine

A person with a mask shops at CVS in Los Angeles during the Covid 19 crisis as California is under orders to stay home, March 31, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — CVS Health announced its #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, created to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.

The sweepstakes include free cruises, tropical vacations, a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI, gift cards and more.

Starting June 1, individuals 18 and over that received or plan to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through CVS Health can enter.

According to a release, the prizes will be given out through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.

“Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health in the release.

CVS Health said an alternative method of entry will also be offered, and CVS Health colleagues meeting requirements can also paticipate.

For more information and official rules, CLICK HERE.

To find a CVS offering vaccines near you, visit the CVS Website.