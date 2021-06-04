CUTENESS ALERT VIDEO: Houston firefighters rescue puppy from deep inside a pipe

HOUSTON (CW39) The crew from Houston Fire Department Station 49 are being called heroes after they rescued a tiny puppy from a pipe deep inside the ground.

Earlier this week, it took several hours for the Houston SPCA Rescue Team and firefighters from the Houston Fire Department’s Station 49 to rescue a puppy that had fallen deep inside a narrow, underground pipe, according to SPCA officials. The puppy could be heard crying for quite some time before the owner was able to find out where the pup was located under the concrete, and call for help.

Firefighters from Station 49 broke through the concrete to widen the hole so they could safely reach the puppy before he had a chance to crawl further into the pipe, according to SPCA officials. The pup’s owner was slim enough to reach down inside and complete the rescue. The SPCA says a veterinarian was also at the scene in case there was any emergency care needed. The puppy and mama dog (who was also very concerned) are doing well now that they have been reunited.



The Houston SPCA’s injured animal ambulance can be reached at 713-880-HELP.