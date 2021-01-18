Woman found dead in car in Harlingen identified

Crime

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman that was found dead in a vehicle in Harlingen on Saturday.

Woman found dead in car in Harlingen, officials investigating

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, the woman was identified as 32-year-old Cassandra Leeann Saldana from Harlingen,

Investigators said they are waiting for the autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

Woman found dead in Harlingen (source: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza)

Saldana’s body was found in a car in an alleyway between Kroger and Washman Avenue.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday