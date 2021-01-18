Woman found dead in car in Harlingen identified

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman that was found dead in a vehicle in Harlingen on Saturday.

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, the woman was identified as 32-year-old Cassandra Leeann Saldana from Harlingen,

Investigators said they are waiting for the autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

Woman found dead in Harlingen (source: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza)

Saldana’s body was found in a car in an alleyway between Kroger and Washman Avenue.

The investigation remains ongoing.