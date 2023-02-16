SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teens have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 26 murder of a Santa Rosa 16-year-old, deputies say.

Julian Casarez, 18, and Jose Torres, 17, were arrested as suspects in a high-risk warrant execution Thursday in La Feria, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Photos by Brian Svendsen

Photos by Brian Svendsen

Photos by Brian Svendsen

Photos by Brian Svendsen

Casarez was charged on an outstanding warrant for murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity, Garza said.

Tomas Casarez/ Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

His father, Tomas Casarez, 47, was arrested at the same location on a warrant for an accident involving damage to a vehicle, the release stated. There was no indication from the sheriff that he was otherwise involved in the shooting.

At a separate location, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office investigators along with the U.S. Marshals, Texas Rangers and the Santa Rosa Police Department arrested Torres, who had an outstanding warrant for murder.

Deputies say both Julian and Torres are suspects in the slaying of a 16-year-old Santa Rosa boy who officials say was shot multiple times.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, the shooting happened around 9:30 or 10 p.m. Jan. 26 after someone made an emergency call to the dispatch at the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller described the shooting as involving “a couple of kids” with guns.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing for other possible suspects.