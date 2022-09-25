McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three students have been arrested in connection to an alleged assault Friday at Sharyland Pioneer High School, authorities said.

The McAllen Police Department responded to a call regarding an assault around 2:50 p.m. Friday at the high school. Video has been circulating on social media that purportedly shows an assault on campus.

According to McAllen police, Achiles Barroso, 17; Angel Saldivar, 18; and a juvenile were arrested and charged with assault class A misdemeanor.

Bonds were set for the suspects at $5,000 dollars each, authorities said.