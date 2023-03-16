SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man who providing a woman with 24 times the fatal dosage of fentanyl, disguised as oxycodone, pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Patrick James Hall, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Hall gave the fentanyl to a 20-year-old woman, which ended up killing her.

The incident

On Oct. 28, 2020, Hall met the woman in a hotel room where he had been selling drugs in small round blue pills disguised as oxycodone, the release stated.

Phone records indicate the woman had been unconscious in the hotel room for an extended period of time before Hall returned a call to the victim’s friend to inform them that the woman had overdosed.

Hall left the hotel without calling for help. However, the victim’s friend did alert emergency services and when they arrived the woman was pronounced dead.

A toxicology report showed that the woman had an amount of fentanyl in her blood that exceeded 24 times a fatal dose, the release stated.

The arrest

In November 2020, text messages from Hall’s phone confirmed that he had been selling the pills to multiple individuals at the time of the victim’s death. Court documents indicate Hall himself had overdosed on the pills one week prior to the death of the 20-year-old woman.

Hall is scheduled to be sentenced June 15 where he could face a penalty of 20 years to life in prison.