Sheriff: One man arrested after Harlingen home invasion

HARLINGEN, TEXAS (KVEO)—The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says one man is in custody following a home invasion in the city of Harlingen on Saturday.
According to officials, deputies arrested Baldemar Ricardo Lara was arrested Tuesday in Los Fresnos on an assault and criminal mischief charge.
Lara was booked at the Cameron County jail and the investigation is ongoing.