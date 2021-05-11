Sheriff: One man arrested after Harlingen home invasion

HARLINGEN, TEXAS (KVEO)—The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says one man is in custody following a home invasion in the city of Harlingen on Saturday.

According to officials, deputies arrested Baldemar Ricardo Lara was arrested Tuesday in Los Fresnos on an assault and criminal mischief charge.

Baldemar Ricardo Lara was arrested by Sheriff Deputies for Assault by Threat & Criminal Mischief in Los Fresnos this morning. Lara had a warrant for Home Invasion charges out of Harlingen that happened Saturday, May 8. He was booked at CRDC. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/fHxdOBFYcY — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 11, 2021

Lara was booked at the Cameron County jail and the investigation is ongoing.