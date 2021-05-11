Sheriff: One man arrested after Harlingen home invasion

Crime

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Baldemar Ricardo Lara. Credit: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

HARLINGEN, TEXAS (KVEO)—The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says one man is in custody following a home invasion in the city of Harlingen on Saturday.

According to officials, deputies arrested Baldemar Ricardo Lara was arrested Tuesday in Los Fresnos on an assault and criminal mischief charge.

Lara was booked at the Cameron County jail and the investigation is ongoing.

