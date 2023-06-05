SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County deputies arrested a San Benito man who they say viciously assaulted his wife and threatened her with a knife.

Juan Omar Lopez, 48, was taken into custody Sunday, June 4, on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to a call on Saturday, June 3, in the San Benito area in reference to a house fire.

According to investigators, the woman said she was viciously assaulted by her husband, who she identified as Lopez. During the assault, the woman said Lopez hit her several times with a belt.

Additionally, she said Lopez threatened her with a knife and that when she tried to take the knife away she suffered minor cuts.

Lopez was later arrested by San Benito police on charges of driving while intoxicated, the release stated.

He is being held at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. The cause of the fire is an ongoing investigation.