EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Raymondville man was sentenced Monday for the murder of Marine veteran Nora Conde Villalobos.

Juan Manuel Tobias was sentenced to 30 years in state jail on a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

The indictment charged Tobias with killing Villalobos, who was his girlfriend, by “strangling her with his hand” on April 20, 2017.

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, Villalobos was last seen on April 18, 2017, wearing a black shirt and grey pants. Her body was found May 23, 2017 in a canal near the intersection of FM Road 1015 and Nittler Road. Later that day, authorities arrested Tobias on charges of aggravated kidnapping, capital murder and murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

On Monday, Tobias signed a plea agreement that dismissed the count of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

As part of his sentencing, he was given a jail credit of nearly six years, records show.