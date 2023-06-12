MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman, who they say, crossed a stolen truck into Mexico.

On Tuesday, March 14, investigators say a red 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck was stolen from the Tinseltown parking lot, located at 2516 E. Expressway 83.

The following day surveillance footage shows the truck being crossed into Mexico at the Hidalgo Port of Entry by a driver who appears to be a woman in her early 30s.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact the Mission Police Department at (956) 584-5025 or the Mission Crime Stoppers at (956) 581-8477.