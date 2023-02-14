WARNING: This story contains graphic information.

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman described as “mentally disabled,” documents show.

Adrian Ovando Morales was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

On Feb. 5, officers responded to a sexual assault in progress at a home, an offense report obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

Police made contact with the victim’s family members, who said that Ovando was trying to flirt with several of the women at a family gathering. One of the family members noticed that he was missing for approximately 15 minutes and began looking for him when she heard noises in the storage room, the report stated.

She tried to enter the room but it was locked. After several attempts to open it, she was able to enter the storage room where the found her sister sitting with her knees folded up and her pants and underwear down, the report alleges.

Police were informed that the victim suffers from “speech impairment and is mentally disabled,” the report stated.

According to the document, she saw Ovando’s leg as he walked out of the room, and saw him walk out of the side of the house “with a smirk on his face.”

The report states that Ovando tried to leave the location, but another woman took his keys away and he was held down by relatives until police arrived.

Police then spoke with the victim, who described being sexually assaulted by Ovando, the report stated.

An officer at the scene observed Ovando being held down next to a puddle of blood by multiple individuals, including the victim’s father, the report stated. Ovando was stood up and taken into custody.

Because of the victim’s mental disabilities Ovando is charged with aggravated sexual assault. Records show he was issued a bond amount of $50,000, and that he has not been released from the Hidalgo County Jail.