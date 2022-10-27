EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who authorities say was shot by a mother who was hiding with her children during a burglary was arraigned Thursday.

Carlos David Garcia, 36, was arraigned on charges of burglary of a habitation intend other felony, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary of a habitation on the 5500 block of Nardo Street in rural Edinburg, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated.

A man — who deputies identified as Garcia — broke into a family’s house through the garage and was attempting to get into the bedroom where the mother locked herself in with her children, according to authorities.

“The homeowner warned Garcia that the police had been called and she had a gun,” the sheriff’s office said.

Garcia refused to leave and continued to try to get in the room before the homeowner fired her gun through the door and Garcia fled from the home, the sheriff’s office alleged.

Deputies, with assistance from DPS air support, searched the area and found Garcia 100 yards away. Garcia had a gunshot wound to his left arm, authorities said.

He was “medically cleared” and booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.

Garcia’s bond was set at $750,000, court records show.