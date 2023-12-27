BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Christmas Day stabbing that occurred in Cameron Park, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Around 7 p.m. deputies responded to the 2100 block of Avenida Florencia where a witness told deputies three men stabbed their 40-year-old friend while he was walking back from the corner store.

Emergency Medical Services were called and transported the unidentified man to a local hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, according to the sheriff’s news release.

Sheriff’s investigators are working to identify the suspects in this incident.

If you have any information about this case call the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 554-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.