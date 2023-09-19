PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge confiscated $7.1 million worth of cocaine and heroin in two separate seizures on Tuesday.

A CBP news release said the first seizure happened when a CBP officer referred a 1996 Freightliner tractor-trailer, hauling an empty trailer, for secondary inspection. Officers and a K-9 discovered 84 packages containing about 193 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer. The narcotics had a street value of $2,575,650.

The second seizure, on the same day, happened when CBP officers referred a 2016 Freightliner tractor hauling a shipment of plastic bags for a secondary inspection. Hidden within the trailer, CBP officers and K-9s discovered 120 packages containing a total of 326 pounds of cocaine valued at $4,356,528 and five packages containing a total of 12 pounds of heroin valued at $232,534.

“Our CBP officers continue to make steady strides advancing our border security mission as evidenced by these two significant narcotics seizures in the cargo environment totaling $7.1 million in street value,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP seized the narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations is investigating both seizures.