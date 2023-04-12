BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 42-year-old man was arrested by Brownsville police for burglarizing a building and taking a pack of beer on the way out, authorities say.

On Jan. 22 officers responded to the 3000 block of Boca Chica Boulevard in reference to a burglary call.

When the officer arrived he reviewed surveillance footage of Edelmiro Aguilar coming into the building through the roof at 3:50 a.m.

According to police, the footage showed Aguilar going through the cash register. He grabbed some tools he had with him and used them to open the safe.

He took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and the safe, a Brownsville Police Department release stated. Aguilar then grabbed a ladder and placed it under the hole in the roof.

Before leaving the location Aguilar is seen taking a 24-pack of Michelob Ultra and leaving the business.

The Brownsville Police Burglary Unit was able to secure a warrant for Aguilar. He was pulled over April 5 by Texas Department of Public Safety officers at a rest area in Brownsville and transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

He was arraigned April 6 on the charge of burglary of a building and given a bond of $7,500.