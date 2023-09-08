ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An affidavit provided new details of a deadly attack in Alton earlier this week.

Jesus Bernal and Amy Villanueva were initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after an attack left 45-year-old Roman Andres Meza on life support, Alton police announced.

On Wednesday, Meza was pronounced dead and the charges against Bernal and Villanueva were upgraded to murder.

According to a probable cause affidavit, at 8:42 a.m. Sept. 4, an officer was dispatched to an assault on the 900 block of Oak Street. There he found Meza on the ground unconscious with vomit coming out of his mouth and nose. He also had swelling and bruising near his left eye and blood on his nose and lips.

The officer spoke with Bernal, who said he knew Meza, and that they had been drinking at his house the night before. He added that he thought Meza had left in an Uber.

Investigators spoke with a trauma surgeon at a local hospital, who said Meza had a brain bleed due to physical trauma.

Authorities spoke with a witness, who said he saw Villanueva punching Meza in the face because he called her a “b—-,” the affidavit stated.

The witness said Bernal punched Meza in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. He said Villanueva began to kick Meza multiple times in his face before stomping on him, the document alleges.

According to the affidavit, Bernal then punched Meza again, causing him to fall and lose consciousness.

Bernal and Villanueva were booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Sept. 6 on a $500,000 bond.