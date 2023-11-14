DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 season, and the status of his career is uncertain, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.

Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan, where he confirmed reports that Vander Esch will be ruled out this season. Additionally, he spoke on the severity of the injury, and the implications it could have for the rest of his career.

“There are a lot of factors involved, but he just needs to really see how this continues to heal and go from that point as to whether or not he will want to expose himself to injury,” Jones said.

Vander Esch has not played since Oct. 8, where he led the Cowboys in tackles in their 42-10 loss against San Francisco.

Vander Esch missed six games due to a neck injury as a sophomore in college. In 2019, his second season with Dallas, he was placed on injured reserve with a nerve issue in his neck, which required surgery.

Last season, Vander Esch missed the final four games of the regular season with a neck stinger, but returned in the playoffs.

Vander Esch was again placed on injured reserve after the neck injury he sustained versus the 49ers.

Vander Esch was a Pro Bowler and second team All-Pro in 2018.