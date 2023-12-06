ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The head coach of the Dallas Cowboys Mike McCarthy has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis, but expects to still coach on Sunday night.

According to a release by the NFL franchise, McCarthy experienced abdominal pain at practice Wednesday morning that they say led to further evaluation.

The team’s Senior Vice President of Communications Tad Carper said in a statement McCarthy is slated to have surgery Wednesday afternoon, and is expected to be released later today.

Carper added McCarthy anticipates he will coach on Sunday night when the Cowboys (9-3) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at home.

The Cowboys three coordinators will run practice today and until McCarthy returns, according to the statement.

With first place in the NFC East on the line, and possibly even the division title, Sunday night’s game against their rivals will kick off at 7:20 p.m.