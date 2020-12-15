COVID-19 vaccine will arrive to health care workers in the RGV by tomorrow

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-The Rio Grande Valley is scheduled to receive 14,625 COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, some local hospitals are preparing for shipments to arrive Monday night.

Number of vaccines scheduled for each hospital.

There were six hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley scheduled to receive vaccines this week, but now, only UT health RGV in Edinburg, Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance and Valley Baptist Medical Center will receive vaccine shipments of Pfizer arriving from Austin.

Front line health care workers were determined by the federal government to be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

While the others expect shipments to come in next week.

“The state is coordinating all of those decisions and we are getting updates but the situation is changing frequently, so I am unsure as to how things will actually roll out,” said Cameron County’s health authority Dr. James Castillo.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says the focus is on hospitals that showed at least 975 health care workers want to be vaccinated, because that is Pfizer’s minimum order size.

“Each one has a particular amount of vaccines that are pre-destine to them based on their requisition, based on the number of employees that they have because remember it’s for the health care workers,” Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

Health care workers were counted by the hospitals through a survey.

“They put out a questionnaire saying ‘will you be willing to take the vaccine?’ And then those who answered yes, then they have a list of those willing to take the vaccine, and then they scheduled them,” said Melendez.

DSHS says they have 224,250 doses of vaccines to be shipped across the state for front-line workers in the first week.