COVID-19 vaccine vouchers being issued in Brownsville on Wednesday

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — The City of Brownsville announced that vouchers for the COVID-19 vaccine will be given away to eligible residents on Wednesday.
The vouchers will be given away on Wednesday at 3 p.m. until supplies last at the Brownsville Sports Park. Officials advise residents to use the Old Alice Entrance.
These vouchers are to be used at the Cameron County vaccine clinic. More information on the vaccine clinic can be found here.
In order to qualify for the vaccine voucher, you must meet one of the following requirements:
- 65 years or older
- 18 years or older with an underlying health condition
Residents must bring a valid ID with full name and date of birth in order to receive a voucher.