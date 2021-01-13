COVID-19 vaccine vouchers being issued in Brownsville on Wednesday

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — The City of Brownsville announced that vouchers for the COVID-19 vaccine will be given away to eligible residents on Wednesday.

The vouchers will be given away on Wednesday at 3 p.m. until supplies last at the Brownsville Sports Park. Officials advise residents to use the Old Alice Entrance.

These vouchers are to be used at the Cameron County vaccine clinic. More information on the vaccine clinic can be found here.

In order to qualify for the vaccine voucher, you must meet one of the following requirements:

65 years or older

18 years or older with an underlying health condition

Residents must bring a valid ID with full name and date of birth in order to receive a voucher.