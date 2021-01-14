COVID-19 vaccine distribution at PSJA causes confusion over “tickets”

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The initial excitement over COVID-19 vaccines has given way to confusion for some people that went to get vaccinated in San Juan Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, Hidalgo County health officials, in conjunction with Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, announced they would host a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday Jan. 13 and Thursday Jan. 14.

The clinic was to be held at PSJA Early College High School. The county said officials would begin administering the Moderna vaccinations beginning at 8 a.m. on a first come, first served basis.

The County said there would be a limited number of doses available, and that the clinic would run until vaccinations were depleted.

Hidalgo County released the following information on the distribution clinic on Jan.12.

KVEO began receiving calls from concerned residents stating they were turned away from the clinic at PSJA Early College High School because they did not have a ticket.

Residents were told by health officials on the site that they supposed to get tickets on Wednesday Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.

“We got to the site and were told by police at the entrance to go away,” said an angry caller. “I don’t understand what is going on. We were not told that we needed a ticket to get vaccinated.”

PSJA announcement of tickets on district website

According to Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, county officials were unaware that the district and the city had planned to give out tickets the day before and that it was a requirement to obtain the COVID-19 vaccination at PSJA.

“We are just learning about this. The district didn’t mean any harm by it, they wanted to be organized.” said Cortez. “Residents must understand that we are in a very difficult situation and there is a high demand of vaccine and short supplies. I am working to get more for our county.”

Attn: Community Members, a limited number of tickets will be provided today starting at 5 pm at PSJA Early College HS for tomorrow's Vaccination Clinic with @HidalgoCounty. They will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/WjiuTylxJU — PSJAISD (@PSJAISD) January 13, 2021

The CDC determines how many doses of vaccine Texas will receive each week, based on population. Once the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is notified of the number of doses expected the following week, DSHS staff presents possibilities for vaccine distribution to the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP).

The panel makes modifications and recommendations to the Commissioner of Health, who makes the final decision on that week’s distribution.

As of of Thursday, the Rio Grande Valley has hosted eight COVID-19 vaccination allocations.

KVEO has reached out to the PSJA Independent School district but has not gotten a response.