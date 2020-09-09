COVID-19 or flu? New 3-in-1 test can determine which virus

MCALLEN (KVEO) — Just in time for Flu season, doctors and patients can save a little time by taking a 3-in-1 test that can test for three respiratory viruses.

The 3-in-1 test introduced by LabCorp can determine if you have COVID-19, Influenza A or B, or the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Officials with LabCorp say the test will benefit the healthcare system by eliminating constraints on lab testing, ahead of the Flu season.

LabCorp first received approval for the COVID-19 RT-PCR test back in March through the FDA’s, Emergency Use Authorization. The test is the first of it’s kind and can provide doctors with a simple and efficient way to accurately diagnose patients and determine treatment options.

The test is available through doctors, hospitals, and other authorized health care providers. Nationwide, officials with LabCorp says the test can bring relief to the healthcare system.

“The U.S. is facing the most challenging health crisis in a century and is about to enter Flu season, which has the potential to put additional strain on the American Healthcare System, with a surge of patients possibly seeking testing,” says LabCorp Spokesperson.

LabCorp has also submitted a letter to the FDA for an at-home version of the test. The test will be offered through Pixel by LabCorp.

According to their website, you will need to complete an eligibility survey, which an independent doctor will then review, and if appropriate authorize the test.

The test will be sent via FedEx, where you will self-administer the swab test and send it back to LabCorp for results. Test results are usually available within 24 to 48 hours.

Officials with LabCorp say they are still working to determine the cost of the new novel test. If you would like more information about the test you can click here.