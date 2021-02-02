County officials look forward to approval of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The possibility of a third vaccine to help against the deadly coronavirus is giving local health officials a sense of hope.

“Any vaccine is good at this point, and there’s been a lot of exciting news about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I am excited about particularly receiving some of that vaccine,” said Starr County Health Authority Doctor Antonio Falcon.

“That would help communities like ours out a lot,” said Starr County Judge Eloy Vera.

Johnson & Johnson has worked on a single dose vaccine with an over 70% effective rate. In the RGV, more vaccines are better.

“So, we’re seeing a little bit less in terms of acute illness but we are seeing an increase in our death rate,” said Dr. Falcon.

The new vaccine doesn’t need to store at extremely low temperatures like Moderna and Pfizer. Dr. Falcon said a single dose could reach more people from rural and hard to reach communities.

“The shut-in population, our elderly that are at home and can’t come to the doctor’s office, and for someone to go and give them a onetime vaccine and also for our highly mobile workers specifically in our area the oiled filled workers and people that work in pipelines,” said Dr. Falcon.

The new vaccine has yet to be approved by the FDA. However, data has shown the effectiveness against severe COVID-19 symptoms.

“As a clinician, it is [important] for people not to go to the hospital or to have to die from the virus,” he said.

While another tool could help, Judge Vera said the basics still apply.

“It is with the utmost importance that we keep our guard up. We cannot stop wearing our face coverings and social distancing,” said Vera.

The Texas Department of Health spoke to our sister station KXAN in Austin, adding there is a limited vaccine supply but the introduction of the vaccine would greatly help the states vaccination effort.