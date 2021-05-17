Cosmos Workspace to host live painting events, calls for mural proposals

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Cosmos Workspace will host multiple live painting performances, where eventually one of the art pieces will be chosen to be a mural.

Cosmos Workspace invite artists to participate in “Drawing Inspiration for a Mural,” in which each artist will be given a 4×4 inch sheet of plywood to create “whatever comes to mind.”

The winning artist will have their art painted on the blank wall facing Laurel Avenue. COURTESY: Cosmos Workspace

As the artists are live painting, the community will begin to vote for their favorite by placing money in the artist’s designated bowl.

At the end of the event, the artist with the most money will win that day’s event. The live painting events will happen for a three-month period.

“Assuming the funds have been raised to hire a muralist, an artist will be announced on September 16th, 2021 to paint the new Cosmos Community Mural,” stated the press release.

The mural will be painted on the blank wall facing Laurel Avenue at the Las Palmas Shopping Center.

The first Drawing Inspiration for a Mural event will be held Saturday, May 22 at Cosmos Workspace during their weekly Neighborhood Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists that want to participate should contact Cosmos Workspace at (956) 627-0301 or visit their offices.

For more information visit their website at www.cosmosworkspace.com or email info@cosmosworkspace.com