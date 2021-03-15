Cornyn introduces law to help train teachers, caregivers, students to help prevent and report child abuse

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator John Cornyn has introduced the Jenna Quinn Law and it would allow current grant funds to be used to train and educate students, teachers, caregivers, and other adults who work with children in a professional or volunteer capacity on how to prevent, recognize, and report child sexual abuse.

The senator’s news release said the bill is named for Jenna Quinn, a child abuse survivor, and is modeled after successful reforms passed in Texas.

“Training students, teachers, and caregivers to identify and prevent child sexual abuse saves lives, but not all states offer these critical programs,” Sen. Cornyn said. “Jenna’s Law significantly increased the reporting of child sexual abuse in Texas, and I am proud to join with advocates like Jenna Quinn to enact these reforms nationally.”

After Jenna’s Law passed in Texas in 2009, a study found educators reported child sexual abuse at a rate almost four times greater after training than during their pre-training career, said the release.

The Jenna Quinn Law would:

Authorize federal grants to eligible entities for increasing evidence-based or informed training on sexual abuse prevention education and reporting to teachers and school employees, students, caregivers, and other adults who work with children.