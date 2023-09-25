Milam County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) says the person convicted of killing a 20-month-old Rockdale girl has died behind bars. Shayla Angelina Boniello, also known as Shawn Boniello, died Saturday, Sept. 23rd.

Boniello pleaded guilty to the Capital Murder of Patricia Ann Rader and received a life sentence back in November of 2020. Investigators said Boniello beat the child to death in December of 2018.

Patricia Ann ‘Annie’ Rader

FOX 44 News asked TDCJ how Boniello died and if there is an investigation into the inmate’s death. We were told that information is not available at this time.

Rader’s family claimed Boniello had beaten Patricia other times while the toddler was under Boniello’s watch.

Thomas Bond, the uncle of Patricia Ann “Annie” Rader, had temporary custody of Patricia Ann. Her family says the grandfather was in a relationship with Boniello.

Boniello received pleaded guilty to Capital Murder in exchange for a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey told FOX 44 News at the time that he decided not to pursue the death penalty because Boniello suffered a brain injury and did not have a violent past.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.