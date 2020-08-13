Congressman announces more than $80K in funding for firefighters

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—A local Congressman announced $86,435.60 in funding for firefighter safety and operations in the city of Donna, Edinburg and Pharr on Thursday.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said that these grants were awarded as part of the Assistance for Firefighters Program (AFG) by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

“Firefighters are heroes and serve our society well by protecting our life, property and safety,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “They are an integral part of our community and I am proud to support these brave men and women who run toward danger on a daily basis to help others. These funds will help support the firefighters in our community with safety and operation costs so they can better serve us.”

The city of of Edinburg will receive a total of $55,829.55, the city of Donna a total of $5,833.33 and the city of Pharr will get $24,772.72.

