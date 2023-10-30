CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44/KWKT) — Now is not the time to ignore your car warning lights as we prepare for freezing conditions.

The cold and rainy conditions are here to stay this week and every car owner needs to pay attention to their vehicles needs.

Kish Complete Car Care Center General Manager Dave DeRosier shares some of the common warnings to look out for.

“Each time we have a big cold front like this, we just have a bunch of cars that, that’ll happen. For every ten degrees of ambient temperature drop, you’re going to lose a pound of tire pressure. So probably every car out there in central Texas right now is going to need some tire pressure adjustment,” declares DeRosier.

Another big concern car technicians see, low battery life.

“Have a service professional test your battery and be proactive. Replace that battery as it begins to get low. Don’t wait for it to die all the way,” says DeRosier.

He also says to make sure your wiper blades are up to date, monitor the windshield washer fluid, and test out your car heater and defroster before severe weather occurs.

Above all things, take your time.

Drive below the speed limit, detour from bridges and overpasses during freezing conditions, avoid use of cruise control, and limit distractions. Such as music and radio, texting, and talking on the phone.