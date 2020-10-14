Cold front could bring serious fall to temperatures in the RGV







Just what everyone in the Valley is waiting for, a pinch of Fall coming to Deep South Texas.

Right now it is just a glimmer of hope moved along by a few computer forecast models pushing high temperatures down to the 60’s and low temperatures to the 50’s early next week.

A cold front, the leading edge of cooler/drier air, will push south across Texas this weekend and should have enough horsepower to drive all the way through the Valley early Monday. Winds will shift to the North allowing a wonderful gush of cooler air to bring the Valley a brief bout of seasonal change.

The cold front is forecast to pass through dry (without rain) but the movement of cooler air will keep daytime highs just below 70° on Monday and in the mid to upper 60’s on Tuesday. Overnight lows will respond to clear skies and dry air by dropping into the mid to upper 50’s by Tuesday morning.