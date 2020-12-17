Cold blast of air could arrive by Christmas

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Another surge of cold air could blast in from Canada late next week, creating widespread freezing temperatures for the eastern half of the country…potentially including the Rio Grande Valley.

Medium-range computer models remain in good agreement of a strong cold front to push through the RGV on Christmas Eve, which would usher in some much colder air just in time for Christmas Day. Early projections are temperatures could easily drop into the 30s for most of south Texas.

The worst of the cold air will remain well to the north of south Texas per usual, but parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes could see temperatures fall below 0 degrees. Freezing temperatures could also invade parts of Florida by Christmas.