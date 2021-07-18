Coco Guaff not competing at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Coco Guaff announced on her social media account that she will not be representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

Coco Guaff, 17, was set to play on the U.S. Olympic tennis team.

However, Guaff announced the diagnosis on Twitter Sunday with the statement in her disappointment and continued hope of playing for “TEAM USA.”

It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future. Coco Guaff

Additionally, Guaff wished the Olympic team good luck.