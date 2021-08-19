‘Cocaine Pepe’ pleads guilty to meth charges

by: Samantha Garza

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alice man pled guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute meth, according to a press release.

Authorities arrived at a hotel in April to respond to a potential disturbance. Authorities found Jose Francsico “Cocaine Pepe” Arredondo, who is a convicted felon, in a car with a firearm.

Arredondo was parked in a hotel parking lot with the car’s light on and with a running engine. When authorities approached Arredondo, they noticed a gun in the center console and thoroughly searched the vehicle.

In the vehicle, authorities found $10,000, one bag of meth, two of cocaine, and one with marijuana.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos accepted Arredondo’s guilty plea and set a sentencing date for November 17. He will stay in custody until the hearing date.

Arredondo faces up to life in prison, and a possible $10 million fine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alice Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Marin is prosecuting the case.

