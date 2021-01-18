Cloudy skies, showers to keep temperatures mild this week

by: Chris Ramirez, NBC 23 Meteorologist

Posted: / Updated:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—If you are not a fan cold weather, good news is in store for you!

Temperatures for the rest of this week will remain comfortable reaching the 70s in the Rio Grande Valley.

A gradual warm up is in place for the end of the week with high temperatures potentially surpassing the 80 degree mark. Overnight lows will remain mild, dropping into the 60s.

As a weather system slowly makes it’s way toward Texas, increasing rain chances are in store for the RGV starting late Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday.

While we are not expecting heavy rain, we could experience light showers from Rio Grande City to South Padre Island.

Across Texas this week, an incoming weather system will bring a cold front across the state Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

This front will stall just north and west of the RGV with the leading edge only making it to the upper valley.

Cooler temperatures could reach areas west of McAllen while no significant temperature changes expected from South Padre Island to Harlingen.

Temperatures will be about ten degrees cooler west of McAllen and Edinburg Tuesday night and during the day Wednesday.

Next weekend, another weak cold front is expected to reach the RGV bringing a slight chance for isolated showers Saturday. Temperatures will slightly cooler with highs remaining in the 70s.

Unfortunately, expected rainfall this week is not enough to help increasing drought conditions across South Texas.

