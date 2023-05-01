HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Clean up efforts continue due to the weekend severe weather. The heavy rains and strong winds were a major factor in causing uprooted trees and storm debris.

“We have been busy all this week,” General Manager of All Pro Landscapers said.

Torres said his crew have had their hands full with several calls about removing severe weather storm debris and trimming trees.

Torres said homeowners need to take care of their trees as hurricane season approaches.

“It helps you in the long run with your property and your neighbor’s property with insurance issues it helps everybody in the long run,” Torres said.

Landscaping professionals stated it’s important for homeowners to take care of their dead trees especially the ones that have been affected by the 2021 Texas historic freeze.

“Get somebody that certified somebody that knows professionally knows what to do with little trees or massive trees that have overgrown,” Torres said.

If homeowners don’t take care of their trees it could damage your neighbor’s property or cause hazards to powerlines.

“Our recommendation is to assess the area around their property where’s there’s trees near powerlines,” Spokesperson for AEP Eladio Jaimez said.

So that way you won’t be liable for damages.

“Any type of branches or trees that are around that area can snap the winds picks up when there’s high winds in case of a hurricane and when those branches snap, they can land on a powerline and snap the powerlines,” Jaimez said.

All Pro Landscapers is located at 2934 Nixon Road severing the Rio Grande Valley and surrounding areas in the State of Texas for over 20 years.

Cities across the Valley are helping residents to get rid of and find where to drop of broken tree limbs and debris.