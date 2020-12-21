City of San Benito elects new mayor

Countdown to Christmas! Happy Holidays from ValleyCentral.com

San Benito, Texas (KVEO)—Residents of San Benito elected a new mayor Saturday night in the mayoral runoff election.

According to the Cameron County Election’s Department website, Ricardo “Rick” Guerra had 1,063 votes, against former San Benito Mayor Celeste Sanchez, who received 766 votes.

A run-off election was needed after 51% was not achieved by any of the three candidates in the Nov. 3 election.

Voters also re-elected re-elected City Commissioner Rene Villafranco Saturday night.

All results will remain unofficial until canvassed.