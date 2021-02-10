City of Pharr approved to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Pharr received approval from the State of Texas to become a COVID-19 vaccine provider, according to a press release sent Wednesday.

The approval allows the city to directly receive vaccines from the State of Texas and Hidalgo County Hub providers, such as UTRGV, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, and Hidalgo County Health Department. Pharr is the only city of Hidalgo County to be approved as a vaccine provider.

This means that the city will be able to directly receive vaccines and disseminate them to the public.

“With two medical professionals on our city commission, and with the support of the entire city leadership, we are constantly researching opportunities to do everything we can to ensure that our community’s health and safety remain at the forefront of every decision we make,” said Dr. Ramiro Caballero, Pharr Commissioner Place 3.

The Texas Immunization Registry (IMMTRAC2) went through the city’s application process. The city purchased refrigerators and data loggers to ensure the integrity of the vaccine storage.

City of Pharr has not announced when the distribution events will be.