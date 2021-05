PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Pharr Animal Control in partnership with RGV Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic will host a rabies clinic on Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Only 250 spots are available, and a $10 fee will be charged, which includes a microchip and a registration tag.

The clinic is only available for Pharr residents, pre-registration is required. Click here to pre-register.