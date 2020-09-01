City of Palmview awarded $300,000 grant for nature park

PALMVIEW, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Palmview has been awarded a $300,000 grant by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the Palmview Nature Park.

According to Mayor Ricardo Villarreal, “this grant will allow us to continue to expand parks and recreational areas for the benefit of our Palmview families and community.”

According to a release by the City of Palmview, the proposed plan for the park includes a 2-acre conservation area, picnic areas, exercise areas, play structures, and walking trails.

“Outdoor recreational spaces are a haven and we look forward to finishing this park in the near future so that our families can enjoy not only a beautiful nature trail, but many other new park amenities,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Linda Sarabia.