City of Mission to host second dose COVID-19 community vaccination clinic

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—The City of Mission, along with Hidalgo County, Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office, Mission CISD, and Sharyland ISD will host a second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, March 4.
DOWNLOAD THE VACINE FACT SHEET HERE
This is ONLY for individuals that were vaccinated at the Mission Event Center on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
The vaccination clinic will begin at 8 a.m. and all recipients must be in line no later than 1 p.m.
Individuals are asked to arrive with a photo ID and their COVID-19 vaccination card given at the first clinic.
During the original vaccination process, eligible residents were issued a colored wristband with an arrival time written on it.
Recipients are asked to return at the same time to the Mission Event Center, 2425 Ruby Red Blvd. on Thursday, March 4 for their second dose.
Patrons will only be allowed into the parking area at the vaccination site 30 minutes before their designated time slots on Thursday.
Recipients are asked to download and print the vaccine fact sheets and fill out the registration forms.
They must bring the first two pages (COVID-19 pre-screening form & fact sheet for recipients) filled out, to their appointment.
The forms are available in English and Spanish and can be downloaded here.