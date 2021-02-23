City of Mission to host second dose COVID-19 clinic

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—The City of Mission in partnership with Hidalgo County, Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office, Mission CISD, and Sharyland ISD will host a second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, February 25.
This is ONLY for individuals that were vaccinated at the Mission Event Center on Thursday, January 28.
The vaccination clinic will begin at 8 a.m. and all recipients must be in line no later than 1 p.m.
All individuals are asked to arrive with their COVID-19 vaccination card given at the first clinic.
During the original vaccination process, eligible residents were issued a colored wristband. That wristband color will determine the designated time for them to return to the Mission Event Center for their second dose vaccinations.
People will only be allowed into the parking area at the vaccination site 30 minutes before their designated time slots.