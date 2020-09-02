City of Mercedes honors man who confronted Walmart shooter

Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — Tuesday, the City of Mercedes recognized John Allen, the man known for confronting the Weslaco Walmart shooter.

Marco Sigala entered the store holding an AK-47.

Allen was shopping inside at the time of the incident and said he went after Sigala when he saw him enter the store holding a weapon.

“I flashed my 45 at him like this and said, ‘where is he at’ and he pointed in that direction and I said, ‘let’s go, follow me,'” said John Allen.

Allen said he hid within clothing racks and other merchandise in order to get near Sigala without him noticing and then confronted him.

